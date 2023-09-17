American Trust Invests $210,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

American Trust acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in FedEx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 1.1 %

FDX stock opened at $254.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.00 and a 200 day moving average of $238.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.26.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

