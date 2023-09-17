American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Holdings Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in American Water Works by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 847,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in American Water Works by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.83.

American Water Works stock opened at $138.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.08%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

