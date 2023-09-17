Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $163.69 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,307,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260,975 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $163,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL opened at $84.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.84, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day moving average of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $86.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

