AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Stake Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMSF. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERISAFE Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $976.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $60.49.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $73.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 40.24%.

Insider Activity at AMERISAFE

In other AMERISAFE news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $170,306.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded AMERISAFE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMERISAFE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

