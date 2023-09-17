Analyzing For The Earth (FTEG) and Its Rivals

For The Earth (OTCMKTS:FTEG – Get Free Report) is one of 226 publicly-traded companies in the “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare For The Earth to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.1% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares For The Earth and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio For The Earth N/A N/A N/A For The Earth Competitors $675.03 million -$5.46 million 169.68

Analyst Ratings

For The Earth’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than For The Earth. For The Earth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for For The Earth and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score For The Earth 0 0 0 0 N/A For The Earth Competitors 120 656 1377 15 2.59

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 16.62%.

Profitability

This table compares For The Earth and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets For The Earth N/A N/A N/A For The Earth Competitors -50.72% -28.39% -9.43%

Summary

For The Earth rivals beat For The Earth on 4 of the 7 factors compared.

For The Earth Company Profile

For the Earth Corporation manufactures and sells consumable household products in the United States and internationally. The company provides a range of laundry detergents, household cleansers, fabric softeners, dryer sheets, dishwashing detergents, and other cleaning products under its own and private label in retail chains. It also provides Litter To Go, a disposable cat litter box made from corrugated material that contains ready-to-use litter; and What Odor?, a biodegradable and non-toxic odor-eliminating spray, as well as other pet supplies, including treats and toys, stylish feeders, and odor/stain-eliminating solutions. For the Earth Corporation sells its products to retail customers; industrial customers comprising hotel, nursing homes, restaurants, and professional sports teams; and direct-to consumers. The company was formerly known as Medjet Inc. and changed its name to For the Earth Corporation in January 2011. For the Earth Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

