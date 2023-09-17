Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Given New $103.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $91.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at $447,710,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $860,040.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,779,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,058,972.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $233,305.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,659 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,359. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.