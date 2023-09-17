Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,591,000 after buying an additional 934,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,773,000 after buying an additional 64,029 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,602,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,315,000 after buying an additional 76,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,104,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $256.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.88. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.32 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The company has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

