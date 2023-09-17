Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $384,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,921 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 14,224 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $583,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,276,328 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.71.

PANW opened at $240.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.46. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

