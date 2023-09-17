Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $413,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 208.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Moderna by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $114.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.99.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. Moderna’s revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.52.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $4,879,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,149,173.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $4,879,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,149,173.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $1,829,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,127,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,413,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,209 shares of company stock worth $32,183,061. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

