Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 24.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 680,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,050,000 after purchasing an additional 131,454 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 70.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 993,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,542,000 after purchasing an additional 410,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 168,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IRM opened at $62.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.92. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $64.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $624,641.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,576,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $624,641.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,576,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $738,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,226.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,395 shares of company stock worth $2,256,112 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

