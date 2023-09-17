Argus Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $920.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Argus from $825.00 to $920.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on REGN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $904.00.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $823.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $784.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $774.69. The company has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $847.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.77 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total value of $5,216,076.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,508 shares in the company, valued at $18,103,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total value of $10,314,831.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total value of $5,216,076.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,508 shares in the company, valued at $18,103,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,521 shares of company stock worth $27,232,176 over the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

