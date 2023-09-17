Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $9,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 28.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 183,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 40,713 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,117,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after buying an additional 321,923 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 60.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after buying an additional 354,673 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AUB opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $179.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

