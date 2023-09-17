Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.07% from the stock’s current price.

AVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

NYSE:AVY opened at $180.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.26. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $157.28 and a 52-week high of $195.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,000 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Further Reading

