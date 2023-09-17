Barclays Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $300.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FDX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.26.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $254.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

