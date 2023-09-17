Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,222,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,080,000 after buying an additional 275,602 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 29,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,402,086 shares of company stock valued at $198,963,771 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $113.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.70. The stock has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $115.19.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

