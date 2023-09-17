BMO Capital Markets Boosts Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $103.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s previous close.

APO has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

NYSE:APO opened at $91.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.34. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $92.40.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 109.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $860,040.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,779,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,058,972.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $860,040.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,779,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,058,972.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $2,788,101.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,740,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,347,969.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,659 shares of company stock worth $8,696,359 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,603,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,126,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 78.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829,740 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

