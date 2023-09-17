Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.90 Million Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,731,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,005,000 after purchasing an additional 389,689 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in United States Steel by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,479,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,216,000 after acquiring an additional 589,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,172,000 after acquiring an additional 44,162 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,305,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,285,000 after purchasing an additional 409,293 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X opened at $30.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.14. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.92.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.85%.

In other news, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $725,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $725,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $279,505.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,822 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Sunday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

