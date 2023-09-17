Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.45 Million Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 423,610 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The business had revenue of $931.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

