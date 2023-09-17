Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth $174,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $542,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 31.6% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.3% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In other news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,167.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on VSCO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of VSCO opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $48.16.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 86.50%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

