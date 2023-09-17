Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 34,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,776,014.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half Trading Up 0.6 %

Robert Half stock opened at $75.10 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $89.78. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.26.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

