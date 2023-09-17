Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,177 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter worth $8,419,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 154,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 6.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 18,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ryerson from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Ryerson Stock Down 4.4 %

RYI opened at $29.43 on Friday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.82.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.27). Ryerson had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

Insider Transactions at Ryerson

In other news, Director Stephen P. Larson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $147,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryerson Profile

(Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.