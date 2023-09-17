Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth about $82,706,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,343,000 after acquiring an additional 847,797 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 451.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,054,000 after acquiring an additional 792,277 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $41,625,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 735 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $49,994.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $286,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 735 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $49,994.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $286,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 16,825 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $1,146,623.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,000.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,681 shares of company stock worth $11,379,921. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE BYD opened at $64.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.47. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BYD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Boyd Gaming from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BYD

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.