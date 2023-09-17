Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Stock Price Down 20%

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Free Report) fell 20% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 392,216 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 164,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Canada Carbon Trading Down 20.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$6.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

Canada Carbon Company Profile

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Miller property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury Graphite property, which includes 22 claims covering an area of approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

