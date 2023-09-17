Cantor Fitzgerald Raises PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target to $30.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PWSC. Barclays boosted their target price on PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PowerSchool from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.55.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PowerSchool

PowerSchool Stock Up 3.0 %

PWSC opened at $22.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.23 and a beta of 0.95. PowerSchool has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $26.05.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.28 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Analysts anticipate that PowerSchool will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Fred Studer sold 22,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $501,205.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 198,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,838.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PowerSchool news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $83,233.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,876.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Fred Studer sold 22,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $501,205.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 198,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,838.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,404 shares of company stock worth $2,187,158. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PowerSchool by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,540,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,990,000 after acquiring an additional 711,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,880,000 after buying an additional 188,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,929,000 after buying an additional 20,583 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 11.6% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after buying an additional 314,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 104.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,981,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,098,000 after buying an additional 1,526,052 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.