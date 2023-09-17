Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Position Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,374 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $8,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Community Bank System by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 569,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,893,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 220.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after buying an additional 158,768 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 7.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 16.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at $683,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,292.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBU shares. Hovde Group raised Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Community Bank System from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Bank System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.83.

Shares of CBU opened at $43.64 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average is $49.76.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Community Bank System had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $176.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

