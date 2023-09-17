Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the first quarter worth $501,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 44.2% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 52,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 99,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in Crane in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Crane by 53.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,127,000 after purchasing an additional 74,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $86.88 on Friday. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

