Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 85,637 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $8,405,271.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,190,499.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Tuesday, September 5th, Olivier Pomel sold 18,702 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $1,800,067.50.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $7,381,909.40.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $9,088,654.81.

Datadog Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $94.55 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1,666.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Datadog by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 493.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.