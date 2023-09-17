DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $116,373,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,592,000 after buying an additional 457,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,042,000 after buying an additional 339,051 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 912.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after buying an additional 304,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at $22,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

DaVita Stock Down 0.1 %

DVA stock opened at $98.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.15. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $116.97. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 60.67%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $997,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,276,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.