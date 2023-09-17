Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 106.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,943,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:D opened at $48.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $81.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.81.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.15.

Get Our Latest Report on D

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.