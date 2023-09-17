DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Cut to “Market Perform” at Moffett Nathanson

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Moffett Nathanson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DASH. Gordon Haskett cut DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.86.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $80.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.63. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $92.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.13.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $11,025,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $11,025,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $630,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,263,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,064,997 shares of company stock worth $85,730,296. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 7,050,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,813,000 after buying an additional 3,430,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $132,721,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in DoorDash by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,676 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.