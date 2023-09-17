DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Downgraded by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DASH. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.86.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $80.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.63. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $92.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.13.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $4,882,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,764.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $4,882,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,764.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 487,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,533,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,064,997 shares of company stock worth $85,730,296. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 887.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 541.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.