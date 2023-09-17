DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Cut to $40.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DV. Robert W. Baird started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DV

DoubleVerify Price Performance

DV stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 96.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.51.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.39 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 6.01%. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $348,101.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $348,101.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $28,492.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,789.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,191,350 shares of company stock valued at $819,263,084 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,567 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,000 after buying an additional 1,717,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,130,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,398,000 after buying an additional 1,686,718 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at $32,287,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at $42,675,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.