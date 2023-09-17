DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Cut to $40.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DoubleVerify stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $42.51.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other news, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 12,500,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $406,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 12,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $406,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $443,600.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,220,142.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,191,350 shares of company stock valued at $819,263,084. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 62.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 210.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in DoubleVerify by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.