DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Holdings Boosted by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,339,000 after acquiring an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,241,000 after acquiring an additional 498,633 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,619,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,523,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,723,000 after acquiring an additional 660,029 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.8 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.35. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.35.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

