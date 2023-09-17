Ecolab’s (ECL) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Mizuho in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $194.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.86.

Shares of ECL opened at $177.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

