Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,555 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Edison International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 227.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 806,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,979,000 after acquiring an additional 560,630 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 59,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.81. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.82.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 118.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

