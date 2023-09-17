Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Position Increased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.46.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $441.92 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $456.14 and a 200-day moving average of $458.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

