Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $244,998,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.92. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

