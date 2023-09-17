Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,025,724,000 after buying an additional 57,689,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $341,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

