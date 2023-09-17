Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $39.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 6.58.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $221.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.91 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 254.75%. Analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,461.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,197,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

