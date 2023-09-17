Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 114,670.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,338,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333,242 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,394,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,997,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 630.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 113,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,373,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

LIT stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $56.15 and a one year high of $74.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.20.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

