Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 92,855 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $834,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.53. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

