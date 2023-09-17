Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,008 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.5% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 45.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 84,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,065,000 after buying an additional 26,518 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 54.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,840,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,736,000 after buying an additional 1,001,268 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.13.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.4 %

ZTS opened at $180.25 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,661. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

