Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,114 iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,742,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $20,494,807,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

IXN opened at $59.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $64.76.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

