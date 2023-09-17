Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,855 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,855 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 10,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,464,542.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $14,454,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $256,200.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,627 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,371. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $83.38 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.39.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.