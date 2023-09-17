Empower Advisory Group LLC Invests $272,000 in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 45.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 7.2% in the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 496,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NMFC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

New Mountain Finance Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $95.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.58 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 136.17%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

