Empower Advisory Group LLC Invests $277,000 in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,792,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 351,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,716,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,348,000 after buying an additional 31,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA REET opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $25.72.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

