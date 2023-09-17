Empower Advisory Group LLC Invests $284,000 in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 72.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 72,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 263.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 227,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 164,955 shares during the period. Sparta 24 Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $2,806,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $5,481,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPOT opened at $158.58 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.69. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.73.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.89). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

