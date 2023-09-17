Empower Advisory Group LLC Invests $290,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 570.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 29,540 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 348,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,801,000 after purchasing an additional 49,122 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 146,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,138,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $141.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.21 and a 12-month high of $157.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

