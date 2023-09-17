Empower Advisory Group LLC Invests $292,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,212 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock worth $613,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,782 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,237,288 shares of the airline’s stock worth $397,599,000 after purchasing an additional 345,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $29.69 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.99.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

